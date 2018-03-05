Humanitarian Aid Reaches Eastern Ghouta

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and humanitarian partners delivered 46 truckloads of food relief aid for 27,500 people and health items for more than 70,000 people inside Duma in eastern Ghouta. The convoy included aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the United Nations, and SARC. The truckloads included food baskets, flour, medical supplies, a kidney treatment facility, baby milk and nutritional foods.

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent included a mobile clinic to support SARC’s medical facilities functioning in Duma, and to provide rapid primary healthcare to children and vulnerable people.

Eng. Khaled Hboubati, SARC’s President said: “SARC volunteers and staff stand ready 24/7 to deliver humanitarian support to all people in need in Syria”. He added, “this convoy to Duma/Eastern Ghouta is the first one as approved by the humanitarian aid monthly plan of the Syrian High Relief Committee”.

The last convoy entered Eastern Ghouta on Feb 14th, 2018.